Pleasant morning in Delhi
New Delhi : Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 14.6 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.
Relative humidity was 98 per cent at 8.30 am.
Mainly clear sky is forecast for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, they said.
The officials said the minimum will settle at around 13 degrees Celsius.
The air quality of the national capital was 168.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mumbai: Central Railway trains delayed due to rail fracture2 March 2020 8:30 AM GMT
Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February2 March 2020 8:24 AM GMT
Bengal not Delhi, won't tolerate 'goli maaro…' slogans:...2 March 2020 8:22 AM GMT
Over 92 pc attendance recorded in CBSE board exams in...2 March 2020 8:18 AM GMT
Delhi violence state-sponsored genocide: Mamata2 March 2020 8:16 AM GMT