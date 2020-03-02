Pleasant morning in Delhi

New Delhi : Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 14.6 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.

Relative humidity was 98 per cent at 8.30 am.

Mainly clear sky is forecast for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, they said.

The officials said the minimum will settle at around 13 degrees Celsius.

The air quality of the national capital was 168.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.