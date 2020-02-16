Pleasant morning in city
New Delhi: It was a pleasant Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at nine degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
Humidity was recorded at 91 per cent at 8.30 am.
The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day with the possibility of mist on Monday morning.
The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 220, which falls in the 'poor' category at 8.38 am.
The air quality of neighbouring areas of Greater Noida (202), Ghaziabad (235), Noida (211) also lingered in the 'poor' zone.
The air quality of Gurugram and Faridabad was recorded in moderate category at 116 and 150 respectively.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.
