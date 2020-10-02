Pleasant Friday morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a pleasant morning in Delhi on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.



The humidity was recorded at 74 per cent while the air quality index (AQI) at 9.05 am was 172, which falls in the moderate category.



An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.



The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day. The maximum temperature likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

