Pleas relating to Delhi violence reach SC & HC, hearing today

New Delhi: The pleas relating to the north-east



Delhi violence, which has claimed 10 lives, reached the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court on Tuesday and they will hear the matter on Wednesday.

The first plea was mentioned in the apex court on behalf of former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others who sought direction to the police to lodge FIRs on complaints regarding the ongoing violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph will hear it the fresh application on Wednesday when it will also take up the pleas seeking removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh, on which the court-appointed interlocutors have filed a report in sealed cover.

Shortly after the mentioning in the apex court, a similar plea filed by human rights activist Harsh Mander and activist Farah Naqvi was mentioned before the high court, which also agreed to hear it on Wednesday.

Mander and Naqvi have also sought registration of FIRs and arrest of persons involved in the ongoing violence north-east Delhi over CAA.