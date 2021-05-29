Plea seeks Twitter's compliance with IT rules

New Delhi: Twitter has not complied with the Centre's IT Rules to appoint a resident grievance officer, a PIL alleged in the Delhi High Court on Friday and sought directions to the social media platform to comply without any delay. The plea, by a lawyer, stated that the Information Technology Rules came into effect from February 25 and the Centre had given three months to every social media intermediary, including Twitter, to comply with them.

Amit Acharya, the petitioner, contended that the three-month period got over on May 25, but till date no resident grievance officer has been appointed by Twitter to deal with complaints regarding tweets on its platform. In his plea, filed through advocate Akash Vajpai and Manish Kumar, Acharya said that he came to know about the alleged non-compliance when he tried to lodge a complaint against a couple of tweets.