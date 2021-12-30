Plea in SC seeks action against cops for assault on doctors

New Delhi: A letter petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking advancing of the scheduled hearing in a matter pertaining to the ascertaining of the EWS quota in NEET-PG admissions.



It also sought the issuance of a direction to the Delhi Police commissioner to initiate an enquiry and take stern action against the culprits in an incident of physical assault on protesting doctors by the police.

The letter petition written by advocate Vineet Jindal to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana sought a direction to the Centre to form a committee to address the issues related to the doctors concerned.

"The present letter petition is regarding the recent protest of the resident doctors

for the last several days, headed by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association of India (FORDA), and the threat of mass resignation. This mass protest has resulted because the Union health ministry has not taken any concrete steps to expedite NEET-PG counselling," it said.

The plea said the doctors have been striking work over the delay in the NEET-PG 2021 counselling, which is now pending the outcome of a batch of petitions over Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

reservations before the apex court, which has fixed January 6 as the next date of hearing in the matter.