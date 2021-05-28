Plea in HC for SIT probe into attack on farmers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea for an independent probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into an alleged attack on farmers camped on the outskirts of the national capital in protest against agri laws on January 29.

The Centre opposed the plea contending that it was "misconceived" and the prayer for an independent SIT was "unwarranted". However, Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government's Home department and the SHO of Alipur police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, seeking their stand on the petition.

ASG Aman Lekhi, appearing for the MHA, the Home Department and the Station House Officer of Alipur PS, told the court that the petition was seeking constitution of an SIT comprising officers "independent of the central government" which was not possible.