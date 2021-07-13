Plea in HC for appointing more APPs, court asks for update

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi government to inform as to when it will issue public notice inviting applications for appointing more additional public prosecutors (APPs) for the trial courts here.

The high court noted that the process has been going on for the last six months and asked whether a criminal case can be heard without an APP.

"A minimum of two APPs are required in one court. Whenever a new court is created, APP's post must also be created. Two APPs are bound to be sanctioned otherwise what will the judge or a defence counsel do without a prosecutor?

"If the routine procedure takes time, you (Delhi government) immediately appoint special public prosecutors (SPPs)," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said.

The HC was hearing a plea by Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association seeking direction to create posts of APPs and then appoint them to the 55 fast-track and POCSO Act courts in the Capital. "We hereby direct the Delhi government's secretary (Home) to file an affidavit on or before the next date..," the bench said.

It also asked the government to indicate the least possible time by which it will issue public notice inviting applications for APPs so that the work can be completed at the earliest. Next hearing on is July 26.