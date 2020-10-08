Plea for FIR against Thakur and Verma reaches HC

new delhi: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order which had dismissed her plea seeking an FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and his BJP colleague and MP Pravesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches in relation to anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh here. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday.



Karat has challenged the trial court's August 26 order by which her plea was rejected on the ground that the requisite sanction from the competent authority, the central government, was not obtained which was required under the law.

CPI (M) leaders Brinda Karat and KM Tewari had filed the complaint before the trial court seeking a direction to the Parliament Street Police Station to register an FIR against Thakur and Verma. However, the trial court said that the complaint was not sustainable without the prior sanction.