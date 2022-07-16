Plastic Surgery Film Festival held at AIIMS-Delhi

New Delhi: Around 90 plastic surgeons and trainees from across India submitted nearly 120 short films on how lives were changed through plastic and reconstructive surgery of which 25 were screened at a film festival at AIIMS here on Friday.



The Plastic Surgery Film Festival was organised by the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India (APSI) along with the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery on the occasion of 12th National Plastic Surgery Day.

Of the films screened, three were about aesthetic surgery, 20 on burn reconstruction, nine about cleft, craniofacial and congenital disease, 24 on hand surgery and 23 on trauma surgery, said Dr Maneesh Singhal, the Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi.

These films were judged by a learned jury, nominated by the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Dr Singhal said, adding of the films screened, six were awarded by APSI.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharti Pravin Pawar commended the efforts made by the APSI for promoting public awareness about plastic surgery.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said it was unfortunate that the public perception about what plastic surgery is and what it covers is still largely lacking.

In a study published in the International Surgery Journal in 2019, as many as 84 per cent of participants said plastic surgery involves only cosmetic surgery and 70 per cent said plastic is used in plastic surgery, he said.

Innovative ideas like this film festival will greatly help in altering perceptions about this field and how patients with debilitating diseases, cancers, trauma, burns, and congenital anomalies will benefit from it, Dr Guleria said.

Dr. Ravi Mahajan, President of Association of Plastic surgeons of India told Millennium Post that the motive behind this festival is to create awareness amongst common people. Many people think that the plastic surgery is only for rich and wealthy people and we have been trying to bust this myth. We help patients with their amputated parts and restoration of badly injured faces & burned faces too.