Plastic Surgery Film Festival held at AIIMS-Delhi
New Delhi: Around 90 plastic surgeons and trainees from across India submitted nearly 120 short films on how lives were changed through plastic and reconstructive surgery of which 25 were screened at a film festival at AIIMS here on Friday.
The Plastic Surgery Film Festival was organised by the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India (APSI) along with the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery on the occasion of 12th National Plastic Surgery Day.
Of the films screened, three were about aesthetic surgery, 20 on burn reconstruction, nine about cleft, craniofacial and congenital disease, 24 on hand surgery and 23 on trauma surgery, said Dr Maneesh Singhal, the Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi.
These films were judged by a learned jury, nominated by the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Dr Singhal said, adding of the films screened, six were awarded by APSI.
Union Minister of State for Health Bharti Pravin Pawar commended the efforts made by the APSI for promoting public awareness about plastic surgery.
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said it was unfortunate that the public perception about what plastic surgery is and what it covers is still largely lacking.
In a study published in the International Surgery Journal in 2019, as many as 84 per cent of participants said plastic surgery involves only cosmetic surgery and 70 per cent said plastic is used in plastic surgery, he said.
Innovative ideas like this film festival will greatly help in altering perceptions about this field and how patients with debilitating diseases, cancers, trauma, burns, and congenital anomalies will benefit from it, Dr Guleria said.
Dr. Ravi Mahajan, President of Association of Plastic surgeons of India told Millennium Post that the motive behind this festival is to create awareness amongst common people. Many people think that the plastic surgery is only for rich and wealthy people and we have been trying to bust this myth. We help patients with their amputated parts and restoration of badly injured faces & burned faces too.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Lankan court bars Rajapaksa brothers from leaving country15 July 2022 7:44 PM GMT
India seeks 5 cr free Covishield doses from GAVI15 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Zubair gets bail, court says 'voice of dissent is necessary'15 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT
Such notices issued for years: Birla after Oppn criticises move as...15 July 2022 7:40 PM GMT
5 dead, 9 injured as wall collapses in Delhi's Alipur15 July 2022 7:39 PM GMT