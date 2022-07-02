Plastic ban violators to face penalties & imprisonment: Rai

New Delhi: Delhi government will issue warnings notices to those who violate the single-use plastic (SUP) ban till July 10 and after that people found violating the ban will attract a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh or a jail term of up to 5 years under the Environment Protection Act, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai while inaugurating the 'Plastic Vikalp Mela' at the Thyagaraj Stadium.



He further added that an enforcement team has been constituted by the DPCC and revenue department to implement the ban. 15 DPCC and 33 Revenue Department teams will work to inspect the restrictions on SUP items.

The three-day long fair hosts businesses, entrepreneurs, and manufacturers from all over the nation that are developing alternatives to single-use plastic. The other goal of the fair is to simultaneously launch a public awareness campaign on SUP alternatives.

Madan Lal, MLA Kasturba Nagar, Reena Gupta advisor to the environment minister, Dr. K.S. Jayachandran member secretary DPCC and Dr. Chetna Anand from the Environment Department were also present for the inauguration.

Rai said, "It has been seen that single use plastic plays an important role in promoting pollution. And from today when 19 items made of single use plastic have been banned across India, the Delhi government is working on a two-line action plan to ban SUP items — 'Solution With Enforcement'. Delhi government has started this plastic alternatives fair from today so that people can be made aware about their options before the ban related to SUP items."

The different alternatives that were put on exhibition were Jute, cotton, rice straws, khadi, terracotta, biodegradable polymers, clay, bamboo and paper. Products made of these alternatives are largely applicable in the hospitality, packaging, utilities and home decor industries.

Vidur Mayor, founder, For Earth's Sake Organisation explained that the scope for such alternatives will only increase once people as a community are made aware of the impact of plastic and its contribution to pollution. He said, "I think it is a very well organised event. The right people, the right

media channels and the right brands are here and I think it is a great start."

The three-day long event will also host panel discussions on various topics themed around the impact of plastic on the environment and how other alternatives can be phased in. A round table conference will also be held on July 3 which will include all the stakeholders in order to provide more information on the alternatives to SUP. For the ones who have been involved in the production of SUPs, the government is introducing a new green

startup policy which will provide assistance and help them direct their resources towards the production of SUP alternatives.