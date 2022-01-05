Plans on for 'twin towers' at ITO

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to build two multi-storey and eco-friendly buildings near ITO to accommodate offices of the chief minister and cabinet ministers along with bureaucrats of different departments, official sources said.

The project is being helmed by the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD). These high-rises, which will be built at an estimated cost of around Rs 2,000 crore, will "redefine" the skyline of the ITO area, they said.

The process to appoint a consultant for the project has also been initiated, according to the sources.

The project will serve as the new secretariat for the Delhi government, the sources said.

"The project entails the construction of buildings at three plots near ITO. One building will be constructed where Vikas Bhawan-1 stands. The other building will be built at plots of MSO Building (PWD headquarters) and GST Building.

"These eco-friendly buildings will be built after demolishing the existing Vikas Bhawan, MSO building and GST building," an official source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The combined plot area of these existing three buildings is above 50,000 square metres, the sources said.

The project will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, the building at the Vikas Bhawan-1 plot will be constructed. The other building will be built in the second phase.

"It is a big project so it will take around five years to be completed. These buildings will be high-rises with each having at least 25-plus floors. The structure and design of these buildings will be modern which will redefine the skyline of the area," the source said.

He said that the structural designs may change as the project gets going.

The estimated cost of the project is about Rs 2,000 crore. However, it may vary depending on approvals and requirements, he added.

The source said bids have also been invited to appoint a project consultant.

The consultant will prepare the detailed design plan, feasibility report for the new office complex, and also work on maximum utilisation of floor area ratio (FAR) in accordance with the master plan.