'Plans on for heliport, aero-museum in Ggm'

Gurugram: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday announced in Gurugram that his government has started planning to set up an aero-museum and a heliport in the NCR city — a first for the state — in a bid to boost civil aviation in the area.



Expressing his government's commitment to enhance the industry of civil aviation in the field of innovations, manufacturing and tourism the Deputy Chief Minister laid the plans for the future investments in Gurugram and other cities of Haryana.

Civic agencies in Gurugram have already been directed to find land for developing these institutions along the Dwarka Expressway and the Global City that is being developed in Gurugram.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed hope that if implemented this would lead to further development of new institutions related to the field of civil aviation in Gurugram.

The Haryana Government is now exploring different ways to attract new businesses to Gurugram.

In addition to Gurugram, the Deputy Chief Minister also made an announcement of opening four flying schools across the state on a PPP model. The slew of announcements came after Chautala chaired a meeting of officials of the Civil Aviation Department.

Tenders have been signed for schools in Mahendergarh and Bhiwani and two more are set to come up in Karnal and Pinjore.

"The possibilities of developing a heliport and aero-museum in Gurugram are being explored. For this, the Gurugram public agencies are finding land banks around the Global City and Dwarka Expressway area," said Chautala.