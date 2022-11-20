'Plan to seek direct transfer of fund from Centre to MCD'

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has said if the party retains power in the MCD poll, it will demand direct transfer of funds from the Centre to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi through the L-G, rather than via the city government.

Gupta also asserted the the BJP will beat anti-incumbency and win more seats than it did in the 2017 elections.

"It's not possible to make everyone happy. The BJP ruled the municipal corporations for 15 years and tried to work in the larger interest,"

Gupta said in reply to a question on anti-incumbency and charges of corruption being levelled against its leaders by their rivals in the AAP, which rules the city government and the Congress.

Gupta claimed the Kejriwal government crippled the MCDs financially by stopping funds worth Rs 42,000 crore during its eight years rule.