Plan to fully convert delivery fleet to electric now unveiled

new delhi: The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) has proposed a roadmap for achieving 100 per cent electrification of last-mile delivery service fleets in Delhi by 2030.



The Commission in collaboration with RMI India co-hosted the third Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) forum to facilitate constructive dialogue and discussions between the government and various stakeholders of the EV ecosystem.

The Delhi EV forum is a platform for continuous engagement and consultation with stakeholders so that their insights and suggestions, through a series of quarterly meetings, can be included in informing the implementation of the Delhi EV Policy.

Over 130 participants attended the discussion which included charging infrastructure manufacturers and operators, mall associations, market associations, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), fleet aggregators, start-ups, academia and civil society. The industry representatives discussed the challenges and opportunities entailing the installation of charging stations in semi-public spaces, like hospitals, malls, markets, and RWAs. Considering that 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles are not allowed to operate on Delhi roads, retrofitting old vehicles to electric presents a unique opportunity for the city.

In the session, a new report by DDC Delhi, RMI and RMI India — 'Roadmap for 100% Delivery Electrification in Delhi: Unlocking Insights from the Deliver Electric Delhi Pilot'— was also released which provides insights into the implementation of the 'Deliver Electric Delhi' pilot project.

Vice-Chairperson of DDC, Jasmine Shah said that the roadmap will enable Delhi's sure-footed embark on the path of accelerating adoption of EVs for delivery fleets. "The Delivery Electric Delhi pilot operationalised collaborative policy implementation through continuous engagement with the entire EV community, who are committed to deploying electric vehicles at scale in Delhi," Shah said.

Meanwhile, State's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the stakeholder consultations have played a key role in all the government policies and Delhi's EV Policy is a classic example of it. Shah added that in less than two years, the government has already fulfilled its dream halfway. "Following the vision of our CM Arvind Kejriwal, we achieved a huge milestone last month, with EV share having reached 12.5% of new vehicles," he said.