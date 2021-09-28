'Plaints against Dasna priest, Karni Sena chief should go to UP & Hry'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police submitted before a local court here that the hate speech complaints against Dasna Devi temple priest Narsinghanand Saraswati and Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Amu, should be transferred to the police departments in Aligarh and Nuh, where they had made their alleged remarks.



The police here have said this in an action taken report filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal in the Saket district court. The court had earlier directed the police to file an action taken report in the matter, where a plea had sought FIRs against these right-wing influencers.

The police said that the alleged "incident of passing communally provocative and divisive remarks against Muslims" had not taken place in their jurisdiction and so the complaints should be sent to the concerned police stations, where they should be probed.

The court is slated to take the matter up for an FIR against Saraswati and Amu next on October 8.

In its earlier order, seeking an action taken report in the case, the court had directed the concerned SHO to explicitly mention if any probe or inquiry had been conducted on these complaints and if so, what is the result and status of the said probe. In addition, the court had asked the Delhi Police to examine if offences are made out and whether FIRs had been registered or not.

Through advocates Kamran Javed, Anshu Davar, and Sarim Naved, the petitioners approached a local court seeking that appropriate directions be issued to the Jamia Nagar police station for an FIR against the two right-wing personalities, who had allegedly demeaned Muslims and Islam in their speeches.

The petitioner argued that the speeches were an example of hate speech and were purportedly made with the intent to sow disharmony among Hindus and Muslims.

Allegations against Saraswati include that of a speech at a press conference in July, where he "malignantly delivered with the intention of provoking people to cause riots against those studying and working in educational institutions like Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Darul Uloom Deoband", the petition says.