Places of worship to reopen in Ggm today

Gurugram: The Gurugram District Administration has now allowed all places of worship in the district to resume function from today while imposing strict restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



To begin with, the management of places of worship have been directed to ensure that there are mandatory sanitiser dispenser and thermal screening provisions. They have also been asked to ensure entry to only mask-wearing devotees.

The management of these places have also been asked to provide for separate entry and exit points to ensure social distancing. In view of the potential threat of spreading the virus, it has also been advised that choir singing of devotional songs will not be allowed.

Also, touching of idols, statues and holy books have been prohibited. Common prayer mats have also been prohibited and the devotees have been asked to bring their own prayer mats. There will also be no physical offering like the distribution of prasad or the sprinkling of holy water. Community kitchens at the religious places have been directed to follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food and managements have been directed to make proper arrangements for devotees to take off their shoes to avoid crowding.

Maintaining proper order at the parking spaces and also ensuring that there is no rush at the shops around the places of worship will also be the responsibility of the management.

For air conditioning and ensuring proper ventilation, the District Administration has said guidelines set by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) should be followed. According to these guidelines, the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range 24 to 30 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity should be 40 to 70 percent and cross ventilation should be adequate.

The District Administration has also urged the citizens to avoid physically greeting people, maintain a physical distance of 6 feet at all times when queuing for entry and wash their hands regularly.