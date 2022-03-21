Piped water for Vivekananda JJ cluster and 17 others by year-end, says NDMC

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has now laid out plans to provide free tap water connections to all residents living in JJ clusters across its jurisdiction — with officials saying that the first project will be undertaken in Vivekananda Camp (to be done by June this year), after which it will be taken to 17 other JJ clusters by the end of the year.



The project is being undertaken under the Union government's 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme, the NDMC said, claiming it will be the first civic body to provide piped water connection in all JJ clusters.

NDMC will be providing tap water to all residents of the Vivekanand cluster for free by June. Eventually, NDMC will expand the plan to other clusters under its area. Over 18 clusters will be given free clean water. Kuljeet Singh Chahal, NDMC, explained that in Vivekanand Camp 400 households will be provided piped/tap water as a pilot project by June 2022. 9 tanks of 10,000 KL overhead tanks will be installed for ensuring water supply in this area. All 18 JJ Clusters will be provided with pipe connection within a year.

Chahal added that NDMC is making a detailed report of feasibility to implement the scheme in a time bound manner.NDMC water supply network is receiving 120 KLD water supply from Delhi Jal Board and the same is being supplied to the domestic, non domestic and bulk consumers through 450 Km length of pipe lines. NDMC has 30 water trolleys and 10 water tankers to supply the water in JJ cluster and in emergency situations if any. NDMC has 19280 water connections in which 3273 commercial connections , 1173 are domestic connections and others. He also informed that NDMC is going to organize a water connection camp in B.K Dutt Colony from 23 March 2022 for the residents of the local area. NDMC will also be organizing a Suvidha Camp on 26 March to redress the grievances of residents in NDMC.