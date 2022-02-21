Pilot: Delhi govt's Armed Forces Prep School to be residential, say officials

New Delhi: The Capital will see a new state-run armed Armed Forces Preparatory School in Southwest Delhi which will serve as a pilot project for the government to experiment on a fully residential school with two separate blocks for girls and boys.



A senior official from the Education Department while speaking to Millennium Post said that the department is almost ready with the basic curriculum and the admissions are ongoing for the first batch of students for the campus in the Jharoda Kalan area.

The official added that if the pilot project kicks off well,

the same will be replicated in the other preparatory schools as well.

The school's curriculum will have two parts — a basic foundational study component which will focus on the basic learning of the class and the other part in the specialisation, which will include preparation for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Services Selection Board (SSB) tests along with classes on physical readiness and fitness.

The specialisation aspect will be entrusted with private partners who will do the management and decide the curriculum, the official added along with the assessment procedure.

In the first round of admissions, 100 students will be admitted in each in class IX and XI — with 60 seats for boys and 40 for girls in each grade. The admission process includes an aptitude test first, followed by a physical fitness test.

The campus will be fully residential over a 14-acre area with a focus on instilling discipline and perseverance.

"We had issued a tender calling for a knowledge implementing partner to which we have received some quotations and we are still processing it. One of the tender conditions is that it should have people on board with an armed forces background and experience with these processes," another government official said.

Significantly, the Armed Forces Preparatory School was also included in SoSE this year as it will specialise in preparing students who dream of serving the country by becoming officers in the Indian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government's Public Works Department has also reportedly started working on building three more Schools of Specialised Excellence in INA, Hari Nagar and Lajpat Nagar areas.