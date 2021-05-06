PIL in Delhi HC seeks priority vaccination for specially abled

New Delhi: A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday urged it to direct the Centre and Delhi government to treat persons with disabilities (PWD) on priority and make special provisions for vaccinating them against COVID-19 irrespective of their age.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Health and Delhi government on the plea by two disabled persons.

In their plea, filed through advocates Siddharth Seem and Joicy, they have contended that the governments' failure to make any special provision for ensuring priority to PWD in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, was a violation of the Constitutional mandate to give preferential treatment to such individuals.

One of the petitioners has Kypho Scoliosis — an abnormal curve of the spine — as well polio left shoulder and is a social activist, while the other has mixed cerebral palsy quadriplegia which has left her with 90 per cent permanent physical impairment.

"The protocols and guidelines for vaccine administration issued by the respondents (Centre and Delhi government) fail to mention the special needs of all persons with disabilities and are, therefore, in violation of the fundamental rights of PWD," the petition has contended.