PIL against felling 315 trees for redevelopment of S Delhi colony: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt reply

New delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a PIL challenging an order by the forest department permitting felling and transplantation of around 315 trees for redevelopment of a South Delhi colony.



A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Environment Ministry, Delhi government, Deputy Conservator of Forests (south) and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) seeking their stand on the plea which has contended that felling of the trees would cause irreparable damage to the environment.

The petitioner, Abhishek Dutt — a municipal councillor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) — has sought setting aside of the September 14 decision of the Deputy Conservator of Forests (south) allowing felling and transplantation of 315 trees for redevelopment of Ayur Vigyan Nagar at August Kranti Marg here.

In his plea, filed through advocate Varun K Chopra, it has been contended that the September 14 decision has been taken " without any application of mind" and no reasons were given for approving the project.

During the hearing, Chopra told the court that the rights of citizens to breathe clean air is being abrogated by removal of 315 green lungs in the heart of Delhi.

He urged the bench to stay the felling and transplantation of trees till the next date of hearing, on December 11, but the court declined to do so. The petition has claimed that the process of transplanting trees is not effective or successful, especially in India and planting of saplings would not be sufficient to compensate the loss of green cover.

"Planting 10 saplings for each tree which is felled is not enough considering the large size, ecological impact of larger trees and poor survival rate of saplings," it has said.