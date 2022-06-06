Pieces of dome's finial lying on Jama Masjid terrace brought down using skylift, stored

New Delhi: Pieces of the iconic finial of the main dome of Mughal-era Jama Masjid here which had fallen off on its terrace below in a storm have been brought down using a skylift and safely stored.

Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Sunday said that the mosque authorities, the Delhi Waqf Board, and "a team of heritage experts from INTACH only" will be deciding the plausible ways to dismount the heavy pieces still precariously hanging from the dome.

An engineering expert who had earlier been involved in the process, has suggested ways to remove the dangling part using a crane, but it sounds not very convincing, and "fraught with risk," he said.

"So now we have decided to go with what INTACH will suggest. Two of their engineers have also visited the mosque premises. It's a big engineering challenge, and we want to give responsibility to people who are experts in this," Bukhari said.

Trials had been conducted and assessments made and attempts are planned to be made to dismount the heavy pieces precariously hanging from the dome, early next week, scientist and innovator Mirza M Arif had said earlier in the day.

However, Bukhari said, everything now will be done as par INTACH team's direction.

"We are still brainstorming to ensure the safe removal of the dangling onion (finial piece)," a senior INTACH official said.

On Saturday, using a skylift loaned from the fire department, pieces of the finial which had got dislodged and fallen off on the terrace below the dome, had been brought down, and safely stored.

The fierce thunderstorm had hit Delhi on May 30. The finial has multiple components including a rod in its core which had got broken in the storm that had also uprooted several hundreds of trees across Delhi and caused damage to other properties too.

Jama Masjid and Delhi Waqf Board authorities have since been planning the removal of the dangling part of the finial of the main dome of the 17th century grand mosque.

Bukhari had earlier had said that as part of the plan, aerial photographs of the mosque, with closer shots of the main dome have also been taken to help the experts. The finial originally stood about 12-15 ft from the top of the dome, and the dangling part would weigh around 350 kg, he had said.