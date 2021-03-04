Pick subjects based on interests: IAS officers tell Delhi govt school students

New Delhi: In the Delhi government's third session under its initiative to have civil servants talk to aspiring students about the secrets to success, IAS officers Neha Bansal and Udit Prakash Rai interacted with students at the Vikaspuri Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, which was also attended by around 4,000 students through an online stream.



Both the officers shared their preparation tips and strategies for the coveted UPSC exam.

During the session, Bansal said that the students should choose subjects based on their interests and shared that she herself could not complete the exam thrice, but she did not give up and this is what the students should realise before starting their preparation. Hard work and focus are the keys to success in this exam. "The most difficult moments in your life teach you the most significant life lessons," Bansal said.

Rai, who is also a Director-level officer in the Delhi government's Education Department, said, "We were also like you and used to sit on the same chairs. If you work hard, you will also become successful and interact with students as we are interacting with you today."

He further went on to say that if serving one's country is one's purpose then the failures will not demotivate anyone. He also cleared out a major misconception among students about students with liberal arts backgrounds not doing well in the UPSC exams.

He told them that many of the applications that are successful in this exam are from the arts stream.

One of the main reasons for the Delhi Government to start these programs was to remove the myths associated with civil services preparation from the minds of the young students, Rai said.

IAS prelims are scheduled to happen on June 21, 2021, and the main exam on September 17, 2021.