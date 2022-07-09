Petty offences by kids: DCPCR takes suo moto cognisance against long proceedings
New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights took suo-motu cognizance of over 1,900 cases of minor offences that has been pursued against children in different juvenile justice boards beyond the required time period of sixmonths. DCPCR also brought to the attention of the Delhi High Court regarding the issue of gap in the statute with respect to timelines of age-inquiry by the child welfare committee and juvenile justice boards.
Section 14 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 mandates automatic termination of cases involving petty offences in case the inquiry remains inconclusive after six months. The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act does not prescribe any timelines for completion of age inquiry to determine the age of the juvenile. The proceedings that are being pursued in juvenile justice boards for longer period not only adversely affect the mental health of the children, but denies them their familial love if kept in institutions.
Due to the intervention by DCPCR, the High Court has mandated the age inquiry to be completed within four weeks from the date of its first production and another two weeks be given if the bone ossification test is required. The commission has achieved major milestone and development in the jurisprudence of protecting children's rights as age inquiry forms the foundation of the judicial process. The commission has terminated all 1,900 cases being pursued beyond the permissible time limit of 6 months.
