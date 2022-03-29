Petrol pump staffers robbed of Rs 25L in Gzb

Ghaziabad: Two petrol pump employees in Masuri area of Ghaziabad were robbed with Rs 25 lakh cash in broad daylight on Monday. A passerby clicked photographs of the incident which went viral on social media.



The incident took place in Masuri police station area when the two workers were going to the bank to deposit the money but in the middle, the accused intercepted and robbed them at gunpoint. The criminals also fired three rounds of bullets during the robbery bid.

According to police, Pappu Kamat, manager of Arihant Filling Center (petrol pump) in Dasna, was going on a bike along with supervisor Sunny Shukla to deposit Rs 25 lakh cash in the Govindpuram branch of the bank.

During this time, three miscreants who came on two bikes on Govindpuram road surrounded him and robbed the bag of money from Sunny Shukla.

"When Shukla and I tried to resist the robbery, one of the accused fired three times — two bullets just went near us while the third was fired in the air. All the three accused were armed and wearing helmets," Pappu said.

Ritesh and Rishabh and another employee of the petrol pump were just behind Pappu and Shukla on the bike. Both had shot a video of the incident and took some photos of the accused. In the pictures, two robbers can be seen pointing guns at the victims and then fleeing with the cash.

A senior police officer said that in the preliminary investigation, it seems that the miscreants have carried out this incident with complete planning. Petrol pump workers often go to the bank to deposit cash on Mondays. Considering this, the miscreants might have targeted when the victims left the petrol pump with cash.

The police suspect that someone from the petrol pump could be behind the incident because the miscreants knew that the cash from the petrol pump would reach the bank before lunch. Police is also checking the CCTV footage of nearby areas and started questioning employees of the petrol pump.

Pawan Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Ghaziabad police said that on the basis of complaint, an FIR has been registered against unknown under the section of 392 (robbery) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC. "Three teams have been formed to nab the culprits behind the robbery," he said Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at BJP on the situation of law and order in UP.