Petrol pump attendant thrashed for asking truckers to mask up, two held

New Delhi: A 45-year-old petrol pump employee in Madhu Vihar was thrashed by two men after one of them was asked to wear a face mask, following which a case was registered, the police here said.

The case was registered on August 22 on the complainant of one Ram Prakash, a native of Ghaziabad, who works at a CNG station in the IP Extension area of East Delhi.

"On August 16, at about 6.40 pm I was doing my duty in CNG station when goods carrying vehicle came there. Two men were sitting in the vehicle and they asked me to fill the CNG tank," the complainant said.

Meanwhile, Prakash asked one of the men to wear a face mask. Hearing this, both of them got agitated and started abusing him. "Another employee of the CNG station, one Jung Bahadur intervened in the matter and tried to de-escalate the situation but one of them took out a stick from his vehicle and hit me on my head," the complainant added.

When Bahadur tried to save Prakash, they also attacked him on his face. "On that day I did not file the complaint but on August 22 I am filing the complaint," the complainant added.

Police have registered a case under sections 323, 341 and 34 of IPC at Madhu Vihar police station.

Two people have been arrested in the case, local police said. According to government orders, wearing a mask is compulsory for everyone when stepping outdoors to combat the spread of coronavirus.