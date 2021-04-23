Petition in Delhi High Court seeks rations and cooked food

New Delhi: Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan has filed a petition to the Delhi HC seeking dry rations and cooked food for the poor and needy persons and make sure they don't sleep hungry in view of the pandemic and new restrictions issued in the national Capital.



The petition, filed by Advocate Prasanna S, highlights that in view of the second wave and fresh restrictions issued by the Delhi government, the petitioner had written to the GNCTD urging that it provides free hot cooked meals through homeless shelters and relief centres to the needy and for universalising the PDS system by providing ration to all those in need of food security irrespective of whether they possess a ration card or not, as per legal news website LiveLaw.

Furthermore, it was urged that the provisions of food security under the National Food Security Act, including Mid-Day Meal scheme (MDM), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and hot cooked meal for pregnant and lactating women through Anganwadis should continue without any disruption during the time of crisis.