'Permitting dharnas in residential areas could set wrong precedent'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed concern over the continuing protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here, saying permitting such demonstrations in a residential area could set a wrong precedent.



Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said today the protest may be peaceful, but if a precedent is set, then anyone would come and squat there as they do in areas, like Ramlila ground or Jantar Mantar here, which are designated spots for holding protests.

"There is no problem if you come, protest and then go away. But this is going on for 11 days continuously. Once you set a precedent, anyone will come and squat there. If this is permitted for all time to come, then you know what is the state of certain areas, like Ramlila ground and Jantar Mantar, where squatting and protests are permitted. We cannot have that kind of a situation in a residential colony," the court said.

The concerns were expressed by the court while hearing a plea by the Civil Lines Residents Association against the 11-day long protest outside the CM's residence there on grounds that it was blocking a road and causing inconvenience to residents there.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that protests or dharnas are prohibited in residential areas of the national capital in accordance with the Supreme Court's direction and areas designated for demonstrations were Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar.

The submission was made before Justice Navin Chawla during the hearing of AAP MLAs Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena separate pleas challenging the police decision denying them permission to hold a peaceful protest outside the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijal, respectively.