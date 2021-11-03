Permission revoked for public Namaz at 8 of 37 designated spots in Gurugram

Gurugram: Under pressure from right-wing Hindu groups and several Resident Welfare Associations, the Gurugram district administration on Tuesday revoked the permissions for public Namaz on Fridays at eight of the 37 designated spots - even as the Hindu organisations' clamour for delisting all 37 spots grew louder.



This development comes in the wake of consistent disruptions of the Friday Namaz at the Sector 47 site and the makeshift one in Sector 12A, following which several rounds of talks have been held with both Hindu and Muslim organisations but no concrete solutions have been arrived at with Hindu outfits increasingly resorting to issuing threats.

The eight sites from where permission to offer public Namaz was withdrawn are Bengali Basti in Sector-49, V Block DLF Phase-3, Surat Nagar, Kheri Majra, Daultabad, Ramgarh near Sector-68, public land near DLF Square and village Rampur.

The Sector-47 site, where the disruption first began, has not been delisted and is among 29 other sites that remain designated for Friday prayers.

According to officials, this decision to delist eight spots was taken after they claimed that local residents and resident welfare associations (RWA) raised objections to Friday Namaz being held in their localities. The officials have urged Muslim devotees to hold Friday Namaz at nearby mosques or waqf land.

In addition to this, officials have hinted of signs that all designated sites for Namaz may be reviewed, saying a team led by Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDM), ACP and members of Hindu and Muslim community has been formed to decide new spots for public Namaz.

Last week, Sanyukta Sangharsh Hindu Samiti (SSHS) met Gurugram District Magistrate and DCP (West) and once again reiterated their stand. The SHSS also mentioned that they will go ahead and perform a massive religious ceremony of Govardhan Puja on November 5 a day after Diwali at Sector 12 A public space where Friday Namaz is being offered.

The law enforcement had arrested 26 of its members who wanted to disrupt Friday Namaz on October 29.

In a memorandum submitted to Gurugram District Magistrate on Monday, Muslim organisations led by Muslim Ekta Manch (MEM) stated that they are willing to not offer Namaz in public spaces if 19 mosques and properties of the Waqf board are freed of encroachments. The Muslim organisation also welcomed the Govardhan Puja that is expected to be organised by Hindu right-wing groups on November 5.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch (GNEM), a citizens' forum, on Tuesday launched a public awareness campaign to "counter hatred and fake news about Friday namaaz", the body said in a statement. The campaign, which will run online and offline, will also include a platform for all those who disagree with the current campaign to stop Friday prayers and "who stand for a united Gurgaon for harmony and progress".