Permanent appointment of teachers begins in DU-affiliated colleges

New Delhi: The Delhi University's affiliated colleges that are funded by the Delhi government have started the process of giving permanent appointment to teachers working on ad hoc basis.



Over 5,000 teachers would be appointed on permanent basis. The appointments are going to be made to the post of Assistant Professor in Shivaji College that has a total of 101 vacancies. Those who are interested can apply online through official website of Delhi University till November 7.

There has been a demand for permanent appointment of teachers in the DU colleges for a very long time.

The Delhi Teachers' Association (DTA) had also sent a proposal to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and requested them to hold a special Assembly session for a discussion regarding the issue of the permanent appointment of teachers in the 28 colleges that is funded by the Delhi government.

According to the DTA, estimated 4,000 temporary teachers are working in the 28 colleges of Delhi University for more than 10 years.

The colleges are Motilal Nehru College, Satyawati College, Sri Aurobindo College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Swami Shraddhanand College, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Vivekananda College, Laxmibai College, Kalindi College, Rajdhani College, Shivaji College and Maharaja Agrasen College.

The teachers association also pointed out that there has not been any permanent appointment in the government funded colleges since a long time and along with this there are some colleges with no permanent teacher in their department.