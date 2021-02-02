'People's voice' cut off as protesters lose their connect to the world

New Delhi: Prabhjot Singh has set up a 'people's voice' platform at the Singhu border, however with internet being shut off at the border areas, Singh's platform has taken a hit.



"Through this platform, I allow normal citizens who have come together in solidarity, to speak their minds out about the protest, which I upload on social media later. However, I haven't been able to do that since four to five days as the internet has been suspended," he told Millennium Post.

The internet ban has created issues for many as instant mobilisation in current times is mainly done through social media itself. Many have to walk a lot of kilometres to reach the area in search of the availability of internet, i.e., near the first barricades.

Just like Singh, the people at Singhu border are unaware of the news reports circulating online. "We want the media to show the truth because we are not getting any updates from here. Due to the internet ban, we have not been able to get or send any information," a farmer at the protest said.

The internet ban has wreaked havoc for farmer leaders who conduct press conferences almost every day. Journalists also have to bear the brunt of this ban as getting information is becoming difficult. "I want to ask why have they banned the internet? They want to isolate us from the people out there and run their own narratives while we won't be able to give our side," Balwant Singh a protester at Singhu told Millennium Post.

The youth who have opened various accounts on social media is having difficulty accessing those accounts and have to go to Delhi. The Twitter account of Samyukt Kisan Morcha which was suspended on Monday also received a huge backlash from the protesters and the supports

alike.

Internet at every border is shut making it impossible for immediate mobilisation and flow of information, which is making many people anxious. "We are just tensed as to what could happen. We are peacefully protesting here but what narratives will this government spread," Mandeep Singh a young protester said.

However, many protesters said that this will not deter them from the protest site.

When the news of the account getting suspended reached the Singhu border, there was a lot of chaos and agitation among the people. "They want to curb our voices and nothing else. This is disgusting and this government is reaching all kind of lows to do that," a protester said.

About 25 accounts were suspended by Twitter on Monday. However, after a huge uproar on social media, many accounts were revived.