'People with respiratory issues should avoid area for few days'

noida: As the nearly 100-metre-tall Supertech twin towers were razed to the ground on Sunday, doctors said people living nearby, especially those suffering from respiratory diseases, should take extra care and avoid the area for a few days if possible. The demolition of the structures generated an estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris and sent huge clouds of dust billowing in the air.



The doctors said most dust particles have a diameter of 5 microns or less and can remain suspended in the air for a few days in the absence of favourable meteorological conditions like strong winds and rain.

Massive dust pollution can lead to itching in the eyes, nose and skin; coughing, sneezing, breathing difficulty, lung infection, nasal congestion, asthmatic attacks and aggravate heart problems, they said.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of Community Medicine Department at Safdarjung Hospital, said, "The dust particles will remain suspended in the air for quite some time in case of low wind speed. People suffering from respiratory problems — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and bronchitis — should avoid the area, if possible."

"They should limit exposure to the affected area for at least 48 hours. Others living in and around the area should avoid exercise for a few days," he said.

Dr Kishore said people having respiratory diseases should keep taking medicine regularly and consult doctors if their problems aggravate.

Dr Yudhyavir Singh, assistant professor, Critical Care, AIIMS, said, "Particulate matter of size smaller than 2.5 microns will be a problem. This is likely to increase episodes of coughing, sneezing, asthmatic attacks, lung infection, nasal congestion and breathing difficulty. "Viruses may also piggyback on the fine particles and increase infection rate as it's the flu season."