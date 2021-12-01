'People with A, B blood groups and Rh+ more likely to get COVID-19'

New Delhi: People having blood group of A, B and those with Rh factor positive are more susceptible to COVID-19 infection compared to those

having O or AB group and Rh negative, according to a new study conducted by doctors at a Delhi hospital. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) said the research was conducted on a total of 2,586 Covid-positive patients, tested through real-time PCR (RT-PCR), who were admitted at the facility from April 8 to October 4 in 2020.

The study by the Department of Research and Department of Blood Transfusion Medicine at the SGRH has found that (those having) blood groups A, B and Rh+ are more susceptible to COVID-19 infection whereas (those with) O, AB and Rh- are at lower risk of COVID-19 infection , the statement said. The researchers have also claimed that there is no association between blood groups, and susceptibility to severity of disease as well as mortality. Resus factor or Rh factor is a protein that may be present on the surface of red blood cells. The positive or negative sign next to the blood groups is known as the Rh factor. If the blood type is positive, then the blood cells have the Rh protein, and they lack the Rh protein, if negative.