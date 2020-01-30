People to decide whether I am a son or a terrorist: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the people of Delhi will decide whether he is a son or a terrorist on Thursday. The emotional statement came in a reply to BJP's Parvesh Verma calling the CM a 'terrorist' in a speech on Wednesday. Kejriwal was joined by party leaders Sanjay Singh and Pankaj Gupta, who said they were heading to the Election Commission to report this controversial remark against the CM.



The CM tweeted, "The BJP is calling Kejriwal a terrorist. I have worked for five years as your son. I leave it up to you to decide whether I am a son or a terrorist."

Kejriwal said, "Some BJP leaders called me a terrorist. I have sacrificed everything for my nation. Since the formation of our government in the last five years, I have considered every child as my own while providing a good education to them. Does that make me a terrorist? I have arranged for better treatment and medicines to the people of every household in Delhi. Does that make me a terrorist? I sent the elders of all the families of Delhi to pilgrimage. Does that make me a terrorist? I tried to take care of the families of the martyrs in Delhi. Does that make me a terrorist? I have never asked for anything for myself or my family. I have always tried to be of service to the people with all my heart and soul, I will sacrifice my life for the nation if need be."

"IIT Kharagpur is one of the most reputable institutions in the nation. I was a bright student who attained good marks, I would have gone to a foreign nation like my peers. But I chose to stay because I thought that it is only us who can work for and improve the nation. I left a job as the Income Tax Commissioner, to take part in the nation's biggest movement against corruption,"added the CM.

Kejriwal said that his parents were very disappointed with the remarks made on him. "When I went back to my home on Wednesday. I had my parents waiting for me. They were very disappointed over these statements, all they had to say was that our son is a patriot and not a terrorist. I now leave it on the people of Delhi to decide whether they consider me their son, their brother, or a terrorist," he added.