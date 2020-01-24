People should vote for AAP as it cut down on expenses when inflation is high: Atishi

Ahead of the upcoming state elections in the national Capital, AAP's candidate from Kalkaji, Atsihi, talks to Aaisha Sabir of Millennium Post about the issues that the constituency faces and her connection with it. Excerpts:

How connected are you to Kalkaji Constituency?

I have been working across Delhi for past four to five years. Kalkaji is one of the areas where we have had some of our flagship projects. For example, one of the schools of excellence is here along with one of our model schools. Our engagement with parents and school management committee members is very active here. Since education is one of the key areas that I have been associated with it makes sense to contest from this area.

Why should people vote for you?

I think people should not just vote for me but for AAP because for the first time in Delhi there is a government that has really delivered and has cut down on expenses at a time when the inflation is high. It is because of the work done by this party that people should vote.

What are the key issues that you would like to address in Kalkaji?

One of the key problems of this area is the traffic on Guru Ravi Das Marg road which is a significant stretch in terms of connectivity. A redesign of that entire stretch is required because there is a problem of traffic, parking and the problem of the roadside market. You cannot get rid of any of these three as all of them are equally important. We are currently redesigning 40kms of the surface area in the city. Similarly here also we are working on a solution that brings these three things together. Also, there are a large number of slums in this area and even though a lot of work has been done like water and sewer lines there is still lots left to do. Although, some of our flagship projects are here there is still a need of more schools. We have seven schools in this entire constituency so far.

What will you take to the voters here?

For the voters not just here but all across Delhi people's issues are the same. 70 per cent of Delhi does not have access to proper facilities and now for the first time they are getting them, be it electricity or water. In areas of Govindpuri and in slums, almost everyone gets a zero bill. Their children are getting quality education.. People have access to water pipelines, roads have improved, CCTV cameras have been installed, mohalla clinics have opened. People can see the substantial difference in their lives.

You are one of the few female candidates contesting, what will you do for the women voters if you win? Do you expect a large number of women voters?

Women have been known to vote for AAP since 2013 often, against the voting patterns of their family. As a woman candidate there is a greater affinity among the female voters. There are some advantages too like, in a political meeting which could be in a household I could easily enter the house and mix with the women of the house but a male candidate cannot do that. Male candidates will find it difficult to reach out to women.

What will you do for women voters if you win from this constituency?

The biggest issue for women across the city is safety and security and while the police is not with us, this time, in our guarantee card we talked about mohalla marshals. The way we have stationed marshals in every bus we will do the same in every locality. So mohalla marshals, CCTV cameras and street lights would be areas of priority for AAP.