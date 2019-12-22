People living in unauthorised colonies cheated again, says Deputy CM Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a press conference on Sunday said that just like Congress, the BJP has cheated 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies of Delhi. He said that people were waiting with the hope that they would get registry but nothing happened.



The Deputy CM said, "All BJP MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders from State president to Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the rally. Everyone made big speeches at the rally. The rally was organised by the BJP to mark the passing of the Bill to ensure the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. It is very surprising that for the past several weeks, leaders of the BJP had been continuously talking about giving permanent registry to at least 100 people living in unauthorised colonies at today's rally. Thousands of people gathered at Ramlila Maidan to see the same but everyone had to return home with a huge disappointment. Hon'ble Prime Minister also gave a speech from the stage but not a single person was given a permanent registry for his or her property in the unauthorised colonies."

Sisodia said that in the past Congress had distributed provisional certificates to the people living in the unauthorised colonies in Delhi before the elections, but forgot their promise afterward and did not give the permanent registry to anyone. Similarly, BJP also organised this rally, claiming that this rally is to strengthen the people living in the unauthorised colonies. But not a single person was given ownership rights of his/her properties.

Deputy CM said that Arvind Kejriwal is the only person who understood the pain of people living in unauthorised colonies, thought about them and in the last 5 years and carried out unprecedented development work in all unauthorised colonies in Delhi such as roads, drains, sewer lines, and water connections which no government or party in the last 70 years did. He also assured 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies that Arvind Kejriwal will provide permanent registry to their properties and help them to get their dues.