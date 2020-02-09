People find unique ways to protest against CAA

New Delhi: Scores of people joined the protest at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday, where many have found unique ways to demonstrate their unhappiness with the current government.



Shameel, a local in the area stood with a huge poster that wrote anti Citizenship Amendment Act slogans. He had also written slogans on pots made out of mud, while he had placed flags in flower pots.

"Instead of CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) the government should have focussed on development, unemployment, economy, and education," he said picking up a plate made with mud.

On asking why he didn't use paper or art Shameel said he wanted to use different ways to raise his voice.

"This is my way of protesting. I wanted to do something unique, which is why I thought of writing slogans on the pots," he averred.

Shameem has also written slogans on pots, he stood among the crowd with a white globe where he had written the national anthem.

On the other side of the protest, a group of women was teaching the children who had come with their children. Reciting a poem, the children also sang the national anthem.

Parents of a few children stood in the corner while a few activists taught the children. The protesting site is active with protesters finding unique ways to make their point.

"This is a huge movement and we want the government to pay heed to us," said a protester.

Meanwhile, a legal helpdesk has also been established at Shaheen Bagh.

Few lawyers had come together to sit and provide legal help to any protester in need. The help desk will mostly cater to the protesting crowd. Beside the protesting site is a media desk, where slips are given to media personnel.

"Looking at the recent events when people entered with spy cameras, we are being cautious," said a volunteer at the site.

Recently, a youtuber, while wearing a burqa was caught covertly filming the Shaheen Bagh protests. The protest site is also witnessing the construction of a miniature India Gate replica.

Art has been at the forefront of the protests against CAA, where replicas of a detention centre has also been made.