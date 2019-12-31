People brave chill to continue their protest

New Delhi: Protests in different parts of the national Capital continued on Monday against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Braving the harsh winter that has enguled Delhi, people continued protesting outside Jamia Millia Islamia, where the university's coordinate committee organised numerous events.



As students recreated the library outside the campus gates, numerous people have been sitting in the corner and reading books. People read Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Bagh continued its round the clock protest. People have been sleeping on roads in protest. Shaheen Bagh has attracted loads of attention for its unique kind of protest that still continues.

Women have been leading the protest at Shaheen Bagh. The place also has a community kitchen, and food is provided to the protesters.

Left parties on Monday staged a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar against the police action on anti-CAA and anti-NRC protestors over the past few weeks in the country.

Protestors reached Jantar Mantar to show solidarity with those injured in clashes between police and protestors across the country.

Holding anti-CAA, anti-NPR and anti-NRC placards, people raised slogans against police forces accusing them of committing "atrocities" on peaceful protestors.

On the other hand, universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) also continued their protest by conducting speeches and different events.

With New Year's approaching as well, numerous events have been organised as people follow the non-violent mantra and demonstrate peacefully.

"All the protests are going to be peaceful and we will not stop till the time this Government doesn't take back the bill," said a member of JCC.

Zakir Nagar Dhalan has also been witnessing silent protest, which continued on Monday as well. Both Shaheen Bagh and Zakir Nagar have also been witnessing candle light vigil.