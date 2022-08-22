People angry over CBI action against Sisodia, large number of them joining AAP, says CM
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that a large number of people are joining Aam Aadmi Party as there is a lot of anger among them over the CBI action against his deputy Manish Sisodia.
He said the BJP-led Centre is fighting with all the state governments and starts "the CBI-ED game" every morning at a time it should have been working with them to address the issue of unemployment and inflation.
"There is a lot of anger among the people across the country regarding the raid on Manish ji. A large number of people are joining the Aam Aadmi Party," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
In another tweet, the Delhi chief minister said the central government along with all the state governments should fight unemployment and inflation at a time when the common people are battling with price rise and crores of youth are unemployed in the country.
"Instead, they (Centre) are fighting with the whole country. Every morning, they (Centre) wake up and start the CBI-ED game," he said, asking, "How will such a country progress?" Kejriwal's assertion about the public sentiments over CBI action against Sisodia came after the deputy chief minister claim that the probe agency had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him while hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him "what is this drama?"
