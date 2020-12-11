Pension fraud case: EOW books ex-BJP councillor

New delhi: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has booked former BJP councillor Bhumi Rachoya in a pension fraud case.



The complainant in the case, a journalist, said that former councillor along with other associates was involved in duping money meant for pension beneficiaries. "As per information received through RTI, in January, 2016, in

ward 31 as many as 722 pensions were distributed but many names in the list were not there in the list of Election Commission," he said.

There were discrepancies in the personal details of pension beneficiaries. The complainant added that there were names which were not staying in the ward.

According to police, the complaint was filed in Lokayukta. As per the order, Lokayukta recommended to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi that directions should be issued to Commissioner of Delhi Police to register an FIR against the respondent councillor under the law as may be

applicable. On July 22, a letter was received from the office of Directorate of Vigilance (Delhi) with the direction to take necessary action. Later during the probe, a case was registered. Rachoya's husband said that they were not involved in kind of corruption.

"It was the responsibility of senior MCD officials to check whether the beneficiaries were correct or not," he said.