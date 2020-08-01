Pendency rate of plaints down by 50%, says DDA

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority on Friday said that they had reduced the pendency rate of complaints by nearly 50 per cent in July, as per data presented at the 49th Special Task Force meeting of the authority.

A statement from the DDA said that there were around 12,600 complaints pending for action as of the last STF meeting on July 10 but as of Friday the number of complaints pending action had come down to 6,298.

The DDA further said that the STF Chairman appreciated the efforts of the North Municipal Corporation, South MCD and East MCD in bringing this pendency rate down and directed urban local bodies and other government agencies to continue with the work they were doing. The meeting revealed that the EDMC had reclaimed 54 plots in Mayur Vihar which were purportedly illegally occupied. The North MCD informed that they had demolished around three to four illegally erected properties and the SDMC informed that similar action on illegal encroachment and illegal occupation of government land was taken. While the STF Chairman said that all agencies need to work together to deal with illegal encroachments, the Joint CP (Traffic) for Delhi Police said they would provide all help required.