Peeragarhi factory fire: FSL team analyses building, collects mortal remains for probe

New Delhi: After four days of fire at the Peeragarhi factory, a team from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the second floor for further investigation.



As per Delhi Police, one set of remains have been collected from the second floor of the building by experts from FSL.

"The same has been sent to mortuary for further investigation," the official said. Police said that search operation inside the building will continue till all areas are scanned.

Another official said that they will verify whether the remains were human or animals. "Identity of any person was not clear further investigation in the case was going on," the official said.

As per the official, the owner of the factory was still absconding. Unsuccessful raids were conducted by Delhi Police in various parts.

"All efforts were being made to nab the accused," the official said. The building was not having a no-objection certificate from DFS. The Delhi Police said a total of 10 people were reported trapped initially of which four rescued in the initial stages, two rescued some time back and four were reportedly still inside.

The design of the factory was also not perfect and due to heat, smoke it took too much time for the firefighters to went inside the factory. Earlier on Monday, the fire was reported.

Another official said that there were major violations of safety guidelines inside the factory.

"The factory was fully packed with combustible materials which are used for making shoes. There was no escape route, no fire safety equipment and the shutter was also down. There might be the possibility that in the past fire was reported from there," the official added. However, Delhi Police said there was no past incident from the factory.