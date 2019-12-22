Peaceful protest outside Jamia university campus

New Delhi: Peaceful protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) continued over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC, on Sunday, with scores of people joining in from different parts of the city. Only a week back, the place looked like a conflict zone, as police allegedly fired tear gas at the students. "That is one day, I will never forget," said Kausar Reza, an undergraduate student from Jamia. He added that the violent protest made people realise how wrong the authorities are, while many still need to educate themselves about the Bill. "It is targeting Muslims, and people need to realise how serious it is. This regime's divide and rule policy has, however, backfired, but there are many who still support the Bill," said the student.



As the protest has gained momentum with international media also covering the everyday developments, people outside Jamia seem to be mesmerised in chanting slogans. Holding creative placards, which have gone viral on social media, people are finding different ways to send their messages to the authorities. "It is still important for the media to support us," said Ahmed, a resident of Jamia Nagar, who had come to join the protest. "I see some news channel and cringe," he added. Many other protesters nodded in affirmation. "What happened with these students that fateful Sunday night was pathetic. I still can't take the images out of my head," he said.

Another protester, who had joined in the conversation said that people have been asked to read the act. "I have read the whole Bill, and it is problematic, will Amit Shah ji listen to us now?" he asked.

As the protest gain momentum all over, political leaders from different realm have also joined the people. From Kanhaiya Kumar to Prashant Bhushan, everyone has come together and interacted with the crowd.

On the other hand, 'lawyer for action' a group of lawyers have come together and are taking pro-bono cases for people who have been detained. "We request the victims of these violent attacks to not be silent and come forward. We are here to take your cases," said Rehman a lawyer addressing the crowd. He added that the people need to know their rights and if anyone is detained during protests, they need to tell the authorities that. Meanwhile, a meeting has been called by Jamia Coordination Committee to discuss the next plan of actions regarding the protest.

(image from indianexpress.com)