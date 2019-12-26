PCR staff nabs snatcher after chase
New Delhi: The PCR unit of Delhi Police on Thursday claimed that they have apprehended 19-year-old robber in Shashtri Park area. According to police in the intervening night of December 25-26, the PCR mobile patrol van (MPV) staff were present at their base at Shastri Park crossing New Delhi. They noticed that one boy was running and some people were chasing him. Assessing the situation, the PCR MPV staff chased the suspect person and managed to apprehend him after an intense chase.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Sinha said that the complainant came at the spot and stated that his bag had been robbed in an auto at knife point by the accused person. The complainant identified the accused person who was later identified as Rizwan, a resident of Loni (UP). The robbed bag was recovered from his possession.
