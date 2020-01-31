PCR saves man from committing suicide; reunites missing girl

New Delhi: In two separate incidents, the PCR unit of Delhi Police saves a man from a suicide attempt in Rajokari. In another case, a seven years minor girl was reunited with her family.



According to police, in the first incident which was reported on January 30, the PCR staff received a PCR call regarding suicide attempt at a house in Rajokari.

"The MPV staff met the lady caller who informed that her husband (31) had locked himself in the room. The PCR staff immediately broke the door of the room and found the person partially hanging on ceiling fan with the scarf," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Sinha.

The MPV staff immediately unfastened the knot of the scarf.

"He was found unconscious and breathless. The MPV staff immediately shifted the person in the MPV and rushed to the hospital. On the way, the MPV staff started to give CPR to the unconscious person. After some time he gained consciousness and was admitted in AIIMS Hospital," said Sinha.

On enquiry, the wife of the person informed that he tried to hang himself in a fit of rage after they had some altercation.

Meanwhile in another case on Thursday, a seven years old missing girl was reunited with her family. The girl was wandering near powerhouse in Surhera-Mitraon road. After search the MPV staff reached near the medical store on 25 feet road, the maternal uncle of the child came near MPV van after hearing the announcement. He saw the girl and identified her as his niece.