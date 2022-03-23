PCR calls this Holi down by 19.2%, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police claimed that there has been a sharp decline of 19.2 per cent in total PCR calls received during the Holi celebrations this year, while a significant 32.8 per cent decline in quarrel related PCR calls.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the city police mentioned, "In total 11,614 calls were received on March 17 and 18, of which 4928 were found to be related with the quarrel. While in the corresponding year 2021, a total of 14,371 calls were received on March 28 and 29 of Holi, of which 7,331 calls were related to quarrels."

"It further reflects that the percentage of calls of quarrel vis-a-vis total calls received has shown a downtrend. Quarrel calls constituted 51 per cent of total calls in 2021, while this ratio is 42 per cent in the current year," it added further.

The Holi festival and Shab-e-Barat fell on the same day this year. To ensure that the festivals passed off peacefully, Delhi Police had made elaborate security arrangements, inter-alia, optimal visibility of force, intensive patrolling, integrated picket checking, presence of the adequate number of traffic personnel to check violations or drunken driving, additional deployment of force in sensitive pockets, holding Aman Committee Meetings and awareness campaigns through social or print media etc.

Moreover, the Commissioner of Delhi Police Rakesh Asthana also visited field formations at various duty points to motivate the staff across the city, the statement added.