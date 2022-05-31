Pb singer's killing hatched in Tihar jail, suspect cops

New Delhi: The murder plot of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by unknown armed assailants in Punjab, is suspected to have been conspired in Tihar jail. During the investigation, the Special Cell of Delhi Police traced an active phone number in connection with the singer's killing from Tihar jail which was allegedly being operated by a criminal named Shahrukh, police sources said.



Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Goldy Brar, who is currently in Canada, took the responsibility for the famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader's murder. Lawrence Bishnoi, who was taken into the custody by the Delhi Police Special Cell in the MCOCA case, is presently lodged in Tihar jail number 8. Brar had fled to Canada soon after getting bail in a case of murder. Shahrukh had done the recce in Mansa to kill Moose Wala on Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana's direction, the source added.

"Kala Jathedi, who was allegedly involved in the murder of a wrestler in Delhi's Chattrasaal stadium was also arrested by the Special Cell last year," police said. "The gangsters were in touch with Brar through mobile phones," a source confirmed.

Meanwhile, the city police also confirmed that the Punjab Police is reportedly in the process of remanding Lawrence Bishnoi for interrogation. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district of Punjab, a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including the singer. Two others who were travelling with him were also injured. Punjab Police had also said that the attack on Moose Wala seemed to be due to an inter-gang war. As per the investigation, police also believe that the murder could be a result of Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera's killing last year.

According to the Special Cell, the names of Moose Wala and his manager Shaganpreet came up in connection with the murder of Vicky in August last year. The city police had also arrested about a dozen miscreants of this five-member gang in connection with Vicky's murder. Those arrested were identified as sharpshooter Sajjan Singh alias Bholu, Anil Kumar alias Lath and Ajay Kumar alias Sunny Kaushal.

During the interrogation, the arrested persons disclosed the alleged involvement of Moose Wala and his manager in the murder case. Moose Wala's manager was named as the accused in the FIR registered in this case. As per reports, Vicky was a close friend of Lawrence Bishnoi who is serving time in jail in Bharatpur, Rajasthan since 2017 for various crimes.

CCTV footage showed a white Bolero tailing Sidhu's SUV even as two other vehicles intercepted him from the front. Sidhu had been shot moments afterwards. Police said his car was ambushed by the two other vehicles whose occupants opened fire. According to sources, an AN-94 Russian assault rifle was used in his murder.