Paytm, other corporates take measures to prevent virus

Gurugram: A day after the Pytm employee in Gurugram was found to be infected with the Coronavirus, the district health administration has sprung into action. The public agency has begun to take the sample with whom the patient came in contact with. According to sources, there is a total of 94 people with whom the 26-year old came in contact from the time he reported for duty on Monday. Of these, 71 are from Gurugram the rest are from Delhi and Faridabad. Four samples have already been sent to the AIIMS for testing. While Paytm offices have already closed its offices in Gurugram and Noida and begun the process of sanitisation, other corporates in the city have also begun to take precautionary measures. Most of the corporates have already told their employees to go for testing of they find any forms of illness or respiratory ailments. Most of the companies have also canceled their annual review meetings.

A large number of corporates have also issued an advisory to their employees to work from home if necessary. Most of these are the IT-ITES firms. It is important to note that SAP one of the largest IT firms in the world closed its Gurugram and Bengaluru office a few weeks back after it found that one of its employees was infected with Swine flu. The adverse impact of coronavirus on the economy of Gurugram can be gauged from the fact that more than 80 per cent of the Rs 98,000 crore exports is being controlled from Gurugram. In this the IT firms itself contributes to Rs 56,000 crore.

Meanwhile, a Gurugram super specialty hospital has received, at the special request of the government, 14 asymptomatic persons suspected to have COVID-19. These patients are housed on a completely separate floor, in an isolated quarantine floor, with no contact with the rest of the hospital.