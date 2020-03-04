Paytm employee, who visited Italy, tests positive for coronavirus

Gurugram: What was feared for long came true for Gurugram on Wednesday afternoon when a Paytm employee who had gone on vacation to Italy was tested positive for Coronavirus. Taking immediate measures, the patient has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and the Paytm has closed its offices in Gurugram and Noida.



The reported case of COVID-19 came as a big jolt to the state government and the district administration which was all set to organise the largest ever sporting event in Gurugram on Sunday March 8. The Gurugram marathon had registered over 85,000 women participants that was all set to take part in the running event of various categories.

By late evening however, it all went downhill and the Chief Minister Office decided to call off the event.

"With experts advising against mass gathering to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the state government has decided to put the public health concern ahead of everything. Gurugram marathon will come to Gurugram with a new date," said OP Singh, ADGP Haryana Police and OSD to Chief Minister.

The senior police official just minutes before the official confirmation had posted, "Thank You Gurugram for owning Gurugram marathon. 81,806 women registered for the event, a case study for itself unheard anywhere in South Asia."

The misery for Gurugram did not end here. The International Red Cross Society that was to hold its event in Gurugram also cancelled the event.

A large number of Corporates have also issued an advisory to their employees to work from home if necessary. Most of these are the IT-ITES firms. It is important to note that SAP, one of the largest IT firms in the world, closed its Gurugram and Bengaluru office few weeks back after it found that one of its employees was infected with swine flu. The adverse impact of coronavirus on the economy of Gurugram can be gauged from the fact that more than 80 percent of the Rs 98,000 crore exports is being controlled from Gurugram. In this, the IT firms itself contribute to Rs 56,000 crore.

Criticised for not doing enough to deal with the virus, the district administration has also woken up to the danger of the public health emergency. A helpline number 0124-2322412 and 9911519296 has been issued. Further 70 beds in the private hospitals and 20 beds in Government hospital have also been reserved to deal with the health challenge.