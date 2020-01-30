Pawan Jallad arrives at Tihar before scheduled hanging in Nirbhaya case
New Delhi: Pawan Jallad, a hangman from the Meerut Prison, reported to the Tihar Jail administration on Thursday, two days ahead of the Nirbhaya case convicts' scheduled execution, officials said.
They said Pawan, a third-generation hangman, will be staying on the jail premises and check the strength of rope and other related things on Friday.
The four convicts in the gruesome gangrape-and-murder case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1, but their execution is unlikely to happen as the death-row convicts on Thursday moved a trial court with a plea to adjourn the execution "sine die" saying they are yet to avail their remaining legal remedies even as the Supreme Court dismissed the third curative petition.
Of the four convicts, Mukesh Kumar Singh has exhausted all his legal remedies.
Convict Vinay Kumar Sharma had on Wednesday filed a mercy plea before the President and the apex court on Thursday rejected the curative petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, who is likely to file a clemency plea soon. Pawan Gupta is yet to file a curative petition in the top court.
